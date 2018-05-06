Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear
A stray dog reportedly tried to help the man during the attack, but its intervention failed to deter the larger animal.
CAPE TOWN - A man was mauled to death by a bear after he reportedly tried to take a selfie with the creature in India.
According to a report, the man spotted the injured bear on his way home from a wedding in the Nabaranpur district of Odisha.
Despite being warned by his companions, he sidles up and the bear struck and a struggled ensued.
A stray dog reportedly tried to help the man during the attack, but its intervention failed to deter the larger animal.
India had the highest rate of deaths linked to selfies for the two years between March 2014 and September 2016.
In 2016, a teenage boy in India died after accidentally shooting himself in the head while taking a selfie.
The 15-year-old was posing with his father’s .32 calibre pistol when he accidentally pulled the trigger.
At the same time, in March this year, a Zimbabwean man was killed while trying to take selfies with a hippopotamus.
The animal reportedly charged and fatally injured the man at a water source near his village.
WARNING: Video contains graphic content and may disturb some viewers.
WATCH: Bear attacks man trying to take a selfie with it.
Popular in World
-
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia
-
Trump lawyer Giuliani does not rule out payments to other women
-
22 arrested in India in three separate rape cases
-
North Korea: Denuclearisation pledge not result of US-led sanctions
-
Iran’s Rouhani: Plans in place for any Trump decision on nuclear deal
-
What happens during a volcano eruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.