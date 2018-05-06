Man due in court after being caught with R6.9m at OR Tambo Airport
Police say the suspect was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - A 27-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Monday to face a charge of contravening the Customs and Excise Act.
Police say the suspect was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday for being in possession of an undeclared bag containing R6.9 million.
Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says the suspect was trying to smuggle the money out of South Africa to Mauritius.
“At this stage we are hopeful that more charges will be added in terms of the South African Reserve Bank Act and Treasury regulations.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
