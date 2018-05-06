Popular Topics
Man charged after opening fake rape, robbery cases in Pretoria

Police say the man alleged he had been held at gunpoint by two men who forced him to have protected sex with an unknown woman inside his car.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Sunnyside have arrested and charged a man for perjury after he allegedly opened fake rape and robbery cases at the Pretoria Police Station.

Police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela says the 27-year-old suspect, who lives in Kempton Park, alleged he had been held at gunpoint by two men who forced him to have protected sex with an unknown woman inside his car before taking his cash and cellphone.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect has consensual sex with a woman he had picked up in Sunnyside shortly before the case was reported.”

Police have warned that people must desist from lying when opening cases as they are equipped with the expertise to detect inconsistencies and untruths from statements obtained.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

