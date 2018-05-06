Popular Topics
Man arrested in connection with rape of woman (80)

It is understood the woman was asleep when she was disturbed by a 31-year-old man on Wednesday.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have confirmed an arrest has been made in connection with a rape of an 80-year-old woman.

It is understood the woman was asleep when she was disturbed by a 31-year-old man on Wednesday.

The suspect attacked and raped the woman authorities say the man is to make a court appearance in the week.

Captain Jackson Manatha says, “I can confirm that a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for the alleged rape of an elderly woman.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

