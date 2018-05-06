Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia

state security contract agent George Darmanovich has been living in Serbia for the last four years but has been a key player in local underworld politics.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that underworld figure and State Security contract agent George Darmanovich has been shot and killed in a drive-by hit in Belgrade, Serbia.

Several sources have confirmed to EWN on Sunday afternoon that Darmanovich died in hospital.

Darmanovich was reportedly shot in New Belgrade, Serbia, earlier on Sunday by two men on a motorbike.

He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but died while in surgery.

Several local sources have confirmed this to EWN, but International Relations, State Security officials and the police have not been able to confirm the news.

He featured in Jacques Pauw’s book The President's Keepers and popped up in Nafiz Modack’s recent bail application in Cape Town.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)