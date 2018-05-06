Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia

-
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in SerbiaLocal
-
Man arrested in connection with rape of woman (80)Local
-
‘Iran jails 16 women for joining Islamic State in Syria’World
-
Calm returns to Protea Glen after protests over landLocal
-
SA universities urged to tighten security after Zolile Khumalo’s murderLocal
-
Pakistan’s interior minister Iqbal survives assassination attempt - officialsWorld
Popular Topics
-
Man arrested in connection with rape of woman (80)Local
-
Calm returns to Protea Glen after protests over landLocal
-
SA universities urged to tighten security after Zolile Khumalo’s murderLocal
-
Two people shot & injured in Mitchells PlainLocal
-
Man charged after opening fake rape, robbery cases in PretoriaLocal
-
City of CT upgrades Hangberg buildingsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Atletico surrender unbeaten home league record with Espanyol lossSport
-
Cardiff promoted to Premier LeagueSport
-
Springboks hooker Marx returns home for scans on groin injurySport
-
Juventus survive fright to move close to Serie A titleSport
-
Alonso is a winner on world endurance debutSport
-
Sir Alex Ferguson recovering in hospital following brain surgerySport
Popular Topics
-
Jordin Sparks has welcomed first child with husband IsaiahLifestyle
-
Stormy Daniels plays cameo role in Trump comedy sketchLifestyle
-
Guy Pearce opens up about suicidal thoughts after marriage breakdownLifestyle
-
British royal family releases first official photographs of Prince LouisLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018Local
-
‘Harry & Meghan’ romance gets the Lifetime TV treatmentLifestyle
-
Jenna Dewan: I’ll always be friends with Channing TatumLifestyle
-
#AkhumziJezileFuneral: ‘Road crashes have robbed SA of its future’Lifestyle
-
What happens during a volcano eruptionWorld
-
ANC must tread carefully in NW ahead of 2019 elections - AnalystLocal
-
DA awaits legal advice on Patricia de Lille matterLocal
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncoveredPolitics
-
De Lille’s future hangs in balance as DA FedEx stalls on decisionPolitics
-
NW ANC ‘hasn’t been informed’ of request for premier to step downPolitics
-
Supra Mahumapelo ‘not concerned’ as he weighs options on resignationPolitics
-
[OPINION] The problem with accusing Kanye West of mental illnessOpinion
-
[OPINION] SA’s print media is failing to empower citizens on corruptionOpinion
-
[OPINION] South Africa should create a fund to compensate victims of crimeOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Ministry of Crime: An Underworld Explored by Mandy WienerOpinion
-
[BOOK EXTRACT] Sorry, Not Sorry by Haji Mohamed DawjeeOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Korean peace process depends on the US and ChinaOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
WC wine production falls to lowest since 2005 due to droughtBusiness
-
Buffett craves more Apple shares, endorses its buybacksBusiness
-
Amcu president calls for new regulations after deaths of Driefontein minersBusiness
-
Shunned by corporations, US gun entrepreneurs launch start-upsBusiness
-
KPMG could get second chance in futureBusiness
-
Bishops to forge ahead with fight for coal miners after silicosis suitBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia
state security contract agent George Darmanovich has been living in Serbia for the last four years but has been a key player in local underworld politics.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that underworld figure and State Security contract agent George Darmanovich has been shot and killed in a drive-by hit in Belgrade, Serbia.
Several sources have confirmed to EWN on Sunday afternoon that Darmanovich died in hospital.
Darmanovich was reportedly shot in New Belgrade, Serbia, earlier on Sunday by two men on a motorbike.
He was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition but died while in surgery.
Several local sources have confirmed this to EWN, but International Relations, State Security officials and the police have not been able to confirm the news.
Darmanovich has been living in Serbia for the last four years but has been a key player in local underworld politics.
He featured in Jacques Pauw’s book The President's Keepers and popped up in Nafiz Modack’s recent bail application in Cape Town.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered13 hours ago
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearingone day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 201814 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018one day ago
-
Akhumzi Jezile’s mother: 'You were my child, yet you were also my friend'10 hours ago
-
New offer put on bargaining table in attempt to end bus drivers’ strike4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.