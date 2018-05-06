Jordin Sparks has welcomed first child with husband Isaiah

The singer welcomed her first child Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr into the world with her husband Dana Isaiah on May 2.

LONDON - Jordin Sparks has given birth to a baby boy.

The One Step At A Time hitmaker welcomed her first child Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr - who will be known as DJ - into the world with her husband Dana Isaiah on 2 May at 9.04pm at the Natural Birth Center & Women’s Wellness in Los Angeles.

Speaking to People.com, the 28-year-old singer said: “Dana caught him with my midwife, Simona, and when he handed him to me, I was absolutely overwhelmed with joy. He was and is everything we imagined.

“I’m feeling pretty good! I am so grateful for my husband and the amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don’t think I would be feeling this great without them! The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises...I can’t wait for it all!”

DJ weighed in at 8lbs 4oz and measured 21.5 inches and Sparks thinks he’s “miraculously beautiful.”

Sparks - who married Isaiah in secret in July - announced she was expecting a baby boy in November when she revealed that they are “beyond excited” about the news.

The couple said in a statement: “We’re beyond excited to be having a little boy. We cannot wait to meet him and love him so much already!”

And Sparks - who previously dated fellow musician Jason Derulo - also wrote on Instagram: “IT’S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!... (sic)”

And now that the little one is here, Sparks is no doubt looking forward to getting back in her own clothes as she recently revealed she’d been wearing her spouse’s.

She said: “For the past month, it’s been this in-between stage where I’ve been taking a hair tie and clipping the hole of [my] jeans onto the little buckle.

“It kind of helps open them a little bit. Then that stopped working and I was just like ‘Babe, can I wear your sweatpants?’ I’ve been wearing his sweatpants all the time!”