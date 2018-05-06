JMPD warns motorists to be vigilant as protesters 'demand land for housing'

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists driving near Randfontein Road in Soweto to be aware of a protest in the area.

It’s understood the protest is related to continued attempts by a group of Protea Glen residents to grab land illegally.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “JMPD has received information for backup. There’s information received that there’s some more individuals who want to occupy land illegally at Protea Glen. More officers will be deployed to that area.”

The residents have called on the Department of Human Settlements and the City of Johannesburg to provide them with land to build their own houses.

