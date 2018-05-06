JMPD warns motorists to be vigilant as protesters 'demand land for housing'
It’s understood the protest is related to continued attempts by a group of Protea Glen residents to grab land illegally.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists driving near Randfontein Road in Soweto to be aware of a protest in the area.
It’s understood the protest is related to continued attempts by a group of Protea Glen residents to grab land illegally.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says: “JMPD has received information for backup. There’s information received that there’s some more individuals who want to occupy land illegally at Protea Glen. More officers will be deployed to that area.”
The residents have called on the Department of Human Settlements and the City of Johannesburg to provide them with land to build their own houses.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Akhumzi Jezile’s mother: 'You were my child, yet you were also my friend'
-
ANC must tread carefully in NW ahead of 2019 elections - Analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.