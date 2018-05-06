Iraqi air strike targets Islamic State position in Syria - PM
The Iraqi air force has already carried out several air strikes against IS in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State.
BAGHDAD - The Iraqi air force carried out a new strike on an Islamic State position inside Syria, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s office said in a statement on Sunday.
The strike targeted a position used by the commanders of the group, south of the town of Deshaisha, the statement said. “The position was completely destroyed,” it said.
The Iraqi air force has already carried out several air strikes against IS in Syria since last year, with the approval of the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State.
Abadi last month said he would “take all necessary measures if they threaten the security of Iraq,” referring to the militants who just three years ago overran a third of Iraq.
The prime minister declared final victory over the ultra hardline group in December but it still poses a threat from pockets along the border with Syria and has continued to carry out ambushes, assassinations and bombings across Iraq.
Iraq has good relations with Iran and Russia, Assad’s main backers in the seven-year-old Syrian civil war, while also enjoying strong support from the US-led coalition.
Popular in World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.