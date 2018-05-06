Hawks confirm probe into Supra Mahumapelo ‘assassination plot’
The North West premier opened a case at the Mahikeng Police Station after receiving information about people wanting him killed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed they are investigating an alleged plot to have North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo assassinated.
Mahumapelo opened a case at the Mahikeng Police Station after receiving information about people wanting him killed.
He said the plot involves hiring hitmen who have already been paid R250,000 and have been promised to receive more if they execute their mandate.
The Hawks’ Tlangelani Rikhotso says, “A case was opened at the Mahikeng Police Station on Saturday and was transferred to us on Sunday morning.”
Last October, former Mahikeng local municipality councillor Eunice Legalatladi was sentenced to five years imprisonment for conspiracy to kill Mahumapelo.
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says its chairperson Mahumapelo is not concerned as he weighs his options after a request for him to step down.
It’s understood the party’s top officials have asked the premier to resign, as he faces violent protests and corruption allegations against him.
The national working committee met in Cape Town on Wednesday where it recommended that Mahumapelo be asked to step down.
Additional information by Clement Manyathela.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
