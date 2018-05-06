Five suspects to appear in court for kidnapping toddler

The child was rescued by police on Friday evening and reunited with his family.

JOHANNESBURG - Five people are expected to appear in the Alberton Magistrates Court for the kidnapping of a 13-month-old toddler.

He was also taken to hospital for examination.

Police says among those arrested for the toddler's kidnapping is a domestic worker employed by the boy's family.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “An undisclosed amount of money paid as ransom was also recovered. The suspects have been detained. They will be charged with kidnapping when they appear in court on Monday.”

