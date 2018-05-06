Five suspects to appear in court for kidnapping toddler
The child was rescued by police on Friday evening and reunited with his family.
JOHANNESBURG - Five people are expected to appear in the Alberton Magistrates Court for the kidnapping of a 13-month-old toddler.
The child was rescued by police on Friday evening and reunited with his family.
He was also taken to hospital for examination.
Police says among those arrested for the toddler's kidnapping is a domestic worker employed by the boy's family.
The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says: “An undisclosed amount of money paid as ransom was also recovered. The suspects have been detained. They will be charged with kidnapping when they appear in court on Monday.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Tom Moyane reportedly planning to take President Ramaphosa to court
-
ANC in WC sends condolences after Graeme Bloch’s parents found dead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.