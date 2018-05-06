DA awaits legal advice on Patricia de Lille matter
The DA’s Federal Executive discussed an end to the months long impasse with De Lille when she served legal papers on the party.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is taking legal advice whether it’s within its rights to side with the majority of its caucus in the City of Cape Town against Mayor Patricia de Lille.
The DA’s Federal Executive discussed an end to the months long impasse with De Lille when she served legal papers on the party.
LISTEN: DA vs De Lille: What's happening and why
De Lille informed the Federal Executive that she is ready to approach the courts to stop the party from firing her.
The DA’s Federal Executive agrees with the party’s Cape Town caucus that they should move on a motion of no confidence against De Lille.
They claim the mayor’s conduct in public shows she no longer regards herself as part of the DA and can’t govern with a DA mandate.
“They had advanced various reasons for why over 70% of the caucus have lost confidence in Ms De Lille as mayor.
These reasons included the fact that she had repeatedly breached the Code of Conduct for Councillors as well as the Constitution of the DA, had brought the DA into disrepute, and breached the conditions of her suspension,” a statement reads.
But for De Lille, the fight for her job as city mayor is far from over and her next step is to approach the courts.
The DA hopes to conclude the matter early next week.
I have never been found guilty, following any due process, of any of those allegations. I would expect a senior leader of the party to know that. Those allegations are unspecified and untested.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 5, 2018
I am disputing all of those allegations and I want the public, who elected me, to hear the evidence against me.— Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 5, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
