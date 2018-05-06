-
Calm restored to Siqalo after violent protestsLocal
-
Man due in court after being caught with R6.9m at OR Tambo AirportLocal
-
Turkey says will retaliate if US halts weapons salesWorld
-
ANC must tread carefully in NW ahead of 2019 elections - AnalystLocal
-
Iraqi air strike targets Islamic State position in Syria - PMWorld
-
SA motorists urged to respect traffic rules after weekend road accidentsLocal
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cops probe murder of Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson
Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson were found dead in their Cape Town home over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A murder investigation is underway after the murder of activist Graeme Bloch’s parents.
Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson were found dead in their Cape Town home over the weekend.
The African National Congress has sent its condolences to the Bloch family. The party has expressed dismay and shock.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a murder case has been opened.
“Police responded to a complaint at an address. Upon arrival, they found both of them were tied up. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Both victims were declared dead on the scene.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
