Cops probe murder of Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson

Rosalie Bloch and Aubrey Jackson were found dead in their Cape Town home over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - A murder investigation is underway after the murder of activist Graeme Bloch’s parents.

The African National Congress has sent its condolences to the Bloch family. The party has expressed dismay and shock.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a murder case has been opened.

“Police responded to a complaint at an address. Upon arrival, they found both of them were tied up. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Both victims were declared dead on the scene.”

