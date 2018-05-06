City of JHB vows to continue fight against crime

City spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says they will continue to intensify raids at hijacked buildings with the assistance of police and other law enforcement agencies.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has vowed to continue with its fight against crime after a suspected property hijacker and 13 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Marshalltown.

Mfeka has encouraged residents to report any fraud and corruption activities to officials.

“The city is committed to ensuring that the rule of law is respected within the City of Johannesburg and that we do all we can to keep our community safe, particularly to apprehend property hijackers who have numerous residents living in sub-human conditions.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)