City of JHB vows to continue fight against crime
City spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says they will continue to intensify raids at hijacked buildings with the assistance of police and other law enforcement agencies.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has vowed to continue with its fight against crime after a suspected property hijacker and 13 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Marshalltown.
City spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says they will continue to intensify raids at hijacked buildings with the assistance of police and other law enforcement agencies.
Mfeka has encouraged residents to report any fraud and corruption activities to officials.
“The city is committed to ensuring that the rule of law is respected within the City of Johannesburg and that we do all we can to keep our community safe, particularly to apprehend property hijackers who have numerous residents living in sub-human conditions.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Tom Moyane reportedly planning to take President Ramaphosa to court
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
ANC in WC sends condolences after Graeme Bloch’s parents found dead
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.