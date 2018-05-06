City of CT upgrades Hangberg buildings
The upgrades have reportedly cost the city R9 million and included several refurbishments and improvements to the roofs, ceilings and doors.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has assessed and conducted upgrades to buildings belonging to the country’s poorest in the Hangberg area.
The upgrades have reportedly cost the city R9 million and included several refurbishments and improvements to the roofs, ceilings and doors.
Mayco member for Assets and Facilities Management Stuart Diamond says this initiative is part of the city’s organisation development transformation plan (ODTP).
“We’ll continue to drive upgrades where needed. The latest upgrades in Hangberg and Atlantis shows our commitment to our ODTP.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Akhumzi Jezile’s mother: 'You were my child, yet you were also my friend'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.