City of CT upgrades Hangberg buildings

The upgrades have reportedly cost the city R9 million and included several refurbishments and improvements to the roofs, ceilings and doors.

FILE: Many of Hangberg's residents live in poverty. Picture: EWN
FILE: Many of Hangberg's residents live in poverty. Picture: EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has assessed and conducted upgrades to buildings belonging to the country’s poorest in the Hangberg area.

The upgrades have reportedly cost the city R9 million and included several refurbishments and improvements to the roofs, ceilings and doors.

Mayco member for Assets and Facilities Management Stuart Diamond says this initiative is part of the city’s organisation development transformation plan (ODTP).

“We’ll continue to drive upgrades where needed. The latest upgrades in Hangberg and Atlantis shows our commitment to our ODTP.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

