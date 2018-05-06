Calm returns to Protea Glen after protests over land
Earlier on Sunday, residents went on a rampage, barricading roads with rocks and burning tyres while claiming that they have received permission from the owners of the open field to build their homes.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the situation in Protea Glen is now calm but tense after a group of protesters attempted to occupy land in the area.
Earlier on Sunday, residents went on a rampage, barricading roads with rocks and burning tyres while claiming that they have received permission from the owners of the open field to build their homes on the land.
With authorities being called in to deal with the matter for a second consecutive day now, the JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar explains that officers have been deployed to remain at the area throughout the night.
“The situation at Protea Glen is calm, for now, and traffic flow is back to normal. Officers will monitor the area throughout Sunday night.”
The more than 200 protesting occupants say the provincial government is failing to provide them with adequate housing, and so they are trying to provide homes for themselves.
Earlier on Sunday, police demolished at least four structures which had been erected in the area.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Plot to kill NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo uncovered
-
Lotto results: Saturday 5 May 2018
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Local underworld figure George Darmanovich shot & killed in Serbia
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Akhumzi Jezile’s mother: 'You were my child, yet you were also my friend'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.