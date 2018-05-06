Popular Topics
Calm returns to Protea Glen after protests over land

Earlier on Sunday, residents went on a rampage, barricading roads with rocks and burning tyres while claiming that they have received permission from the owners of the open field to build their homes.

FILE: Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter.
FILE: Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the situation in Protea Glen is now calm but tense after a group of protesters attempted to occupy land in the area.

Earlier on Sunday, residents went on a rampage, barricading roads with rocks and burning tyres while claiming that they have received permission from the owners of the open field to build their homes on the land.

With authorities being called in to deal with the matter for a second consecutive day now, the JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar explains that officers have been deployed to remain at the area throughout the night.

“The situation at Protea Glen is calm, for now, and traffic flow is back to normal. Officers will monitor the area throughout Sunday night.”

The more than 200 protesting occupants say the provincial government is failing to provide them with adequate housing, and so they are trying to provide homes for themselves.

Earlier on Sunday, police demolished at least four structures which had been erected in the area.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

