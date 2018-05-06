Calm restored to Siqalo after violent protests

After a week of high tension and frustration in the Siqalo informal settlement, affected parties came together to calmly plot the way forward.

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored to the Siqalo informal settlement just outside Mitchells Plain after a week of violent service delivery protests.

The special committee set up by residents of Mitchells Plain, Siqalo and Rondevlei on Saturday met with local and provincial government officials, the first time since violence erupted in the area.

Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela chaired the meeting.

“What is important is that we must have two levels of engagements; the first level of engagement must be with the directly affected people. These are your potential beneficiaries from both communities. The second level is from a strategic meeting where we meet all the stakeholders from Mitchells Plain and Siqalo.”

#MitchellsPlain MEC for Human settlements Bonginkosi Madikizela chairing the meeting. GLS pic.twitter.com/YEpjS19VKt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 5, 2018

A 21-year-old man died when a taxi ploughed into a group of people during demonstrations last week. Two more people were wounded when shots were fired shortly thereafter.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the protests.

