British royal family releases first official photographs of Prince Louis

Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born on 23 April weighing 3.83kg.

LONDON - Britain’s royal family released the first two official photographs of newly born Prince Louis on Sunday, one of which shows him being held by his sister Princess Charlotte, aged three.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.



The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Both the photographs were taken at Kensington Palace by Kate, the children’s mother and wife of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

The first photograph, which the palace said was taken on 26 April, shows Louis propped up against a white cushion, wearing a white jumper and trousers.

The second photograph, taken on 2 May, Charlotte’s third birthday, shows the princess holding her sleeping younger brother affectionately.

Due to a 2013 change in the law, Charlotte is the first British princess for whom the arrival of a younger brother does not mean being demoted down the line of succession.

Palace officials said Louis would not join the rest of his family at the 19 May wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to US actress Meghan Markle.