Body of missing Mamelodi girl (10) found in river

The exact circumstances around Katlego Joja's death are still unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a missing 10-year-old girl has been found at the Moretele River in Mamelodi.

Katlego Joja was last seen on Thursday.

The exact circumstances around her death are still unclear.

However, police spokesperson Johannes Maheso says a case of inquest has been open.

“On Sunday afternoon, members of the community reported to the police station about a suspected lifeless body of a person in the river. The police responded and summoned the relevant unit. Upon their arrival, they discovered that it was the body of the missing child.”

