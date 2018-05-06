ANC must tread carefully in NW ahead of 2019 elections - Analyst

The ANC in North West has been marred by allegations of infighting amid growing calls for the Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down or be recalled.

JOHANNESBURG – A political analyst says the African National Congress (ANC) must tread carefully if it’s to keep the North West in next year's elections.

The ANC in North West has been marred by allegations of infighting with a failed attempt by the party’s national working committee to intervene in three of its four regions, amid growing calls for the Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down or be recalled.

Analyst Thapelo Tselapedi says following the ANC’s slip in the 2016 local government elections, the party must strike a balance with the differing sides ahead of next year's polls.

“Once you’re at a level where people are disagreeing on a person who should take over… if that is going to happen and factions are going to move in that manner, I think the elections is going to be a very difficult feature for them.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened and set up a high-level ministerial task team, led by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to get to the bottom of the problems plaguing the provincial government.

This came as the North West was by violent protests in recent weeks with residents demanding the premier be removed from his post.

The North West premier, who residents have accused of corruption, has meanwhile opened a case at the Mahikeng police station after receiving information of a fresh plot to have him assassinated.

Mahumapelo says the plot involves hiring hit men who have already been paid R250,000. It’s understood the hit men were promised they’ll receive more if they execute their mandate.

His spokesperson Brian Setswambung on Saturday said: “Upon receiving this information the premier reported the matter and opened a case. As the office of the premier we’re concerned. This is not the first attempt to eliminate the premier.”

Last October, former Mahikeng local municipality councillor Eunice Legalatladi was sentenced to five years imprisonment for conspiracy to kill Mahumapelo.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)