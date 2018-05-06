Popular Topics
Amcu president calls for new regulations after deaths of Driefontein miners

The workers were trapped, along with six others, underground at the Maskhane shaft after a seismic event on Thursday.

A screengrab of Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: Twitter/@_AMCU.
A screengrab of Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa. Picture: Twitter/@_AMCU.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has criticised the Mineral Resources Department after the deaths of seven mineworkers at Sibanye-Stillwater's mine in Driefontein.

He says the department is failing in its role as the regulator of the mining industry.

The workers were trapped underground at the Maskhane shaft after a seismic event on Thursday.

The six surviving workers are receiving treatment in hospital.

Mathunjwa has called on government to ensure that mining bosses prioritise the well-being of workers.

“The department must make new regulations in terms of the mines. These mines are old. They need new regulations which stipulate that miners can’t go deeper in certain places.”

Sibanye says it's probing the cause of the accident, with some investigators from the Mineral Resources Department.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

