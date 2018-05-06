Amcu president calls for new regulations after deaths of Driefontein miners
The workers were trapped, along with six others, underground at the Maskhane shaft after a seismic event on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has criticised the Mineral Resources Department after the deaths of seven mineworkers at Sibanye-Stillwater's mine in Driefontein.
He says the department is failing in its role as the regulator of the mining industry.
The workers were trapped underground at the Maskhane shaft after a seismic event on Thursday.
The six surviving workers are receiving treatment in hospital.
Mathunjwa has called on government to ensure that mining bosses prioritise the well-being of workers.
“The department must make new regulations in terms of the mines. These mines are old. They need new regulations which stipulate that miners can’t go deeper in certain places.”
Sibanye says it's probing the cause of the accident, with some investigators from the Mineral Resources Department.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Shunned by corporations, US gun entrepreneurs launch start-ups
-
Buffett craves more Apple shares, endorses its buybacks
-
KPMG could get second chance in future
-
IRBA appoints team to review KPMG SA’s turnaround strategy
-
[WATCH] Gigaba: Rest assured, your pensions are safe
-
Ramaphosa, May agree R858m deal to make SA attractive to investors
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.