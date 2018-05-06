Akhumzi Jezile’s mother: 'You were my child, yet you were also my friend'
Jezile died in a car crash along with four other people in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of the late media personality Akhumzi Jezile paid an emotional tribute to her son, saying he was not only her child but her friend and confidant.
Mourners gathered at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday to bid farewell to the former YoTV presenter.
His friend Andile Ncube read the tribute on behalf of Jezile’s mother.
“You were my child, yet you were also my friend and helper… losing you has caused me unbearable grief, sorrow and pain. My body aches at the thought that I have lost you. How I long to hold you in my arms just one more time.
“The Lord had provided me with such a beautiful gift in you. I have enjoyed you, my son. At the peak of your life, God reminded me that he is the almighty.”
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who attended the funeral, says the late media personality’s death has once again highlighted that South African roads are not safe.
“Incidents such as these rob our country of its future. Our future with Akhumzi has been robbed.”
Mthethwa says too many lives have been lost on the country's roads.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
