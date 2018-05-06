4 killed, 5 injured in head-on collision in Limpopo
Police say four people died instantly after the crash, while five others sustained serious injuries.
LENASIA - Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after four people were killed and five others injured in a head-on collision.
It’s understood two motor vehicles were travelling in opposite directions along Mogwadi and Polokwane on Saturday when one tried to overtake another car and collided head-on with the oncoming vehicle.
Police say four people died instantly after the crash, while five others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital for further medical treatment.
The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says the cause of the fatal crash is still not clear, but police investigations are continuing.
“The South African Police Service is investigating a case of culpable homicide after four people died when their motor vehicles collided yesterday afternoon. Five other occupants of the two vehicles sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
