2018 Wine Art Food Festival a feast for the senses

The festival is an annual event which took place at the Freedom Park on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - A relaxed day under the autumn sun with gourmet food and an infinite tasting of different types of wine was the order of the day at the second edition of the 2018 Wine Art Food Festival.

A view of Freedom Park at the start of the 2018 Wine Art Food Festival on 5 May 2018. Picture: Tshegofatso Mathe/EWN.

Event organiser Thabo Nkadimeng described the event as a creative effort to bridge the gap between wine and art.

The curator of the art exhibitions, Thabiso Skhosana, says being encouraged by the theme of the event, he wanted to showcase art from different artists, which allowed festival-goers to enjoy instead of critiquing artwork.

He says he wanted the art to fit into the celebratory mood of the event.

Artwork on display at the Wine Art Food Festival. Picture: Tshegofatso Mathe/EWN.

Besides ample wine tasting opportunities, the event also offered art classes, museum tours and a supervised kids area.

Nkadimeng says annual festival aims to cater to people who want to have fun without going to a club.

The event is set to return again next year, and Nkadimeng has promised an even richer experience in 2019.

