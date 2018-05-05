Wesgro lands R1.92bn in WC film & media productions

CEO Tim Harris says the film and media market is a key contributor to the province’s economy and the above results bare testimony to this.

CAPE TOWN - Investment and trade promotions agency Wesgro says it landed R1.9 billion in film & media productions.

The company has also been able to successfully secure billions of rand worth of investments for the province in the 2016-17 financial year, despite the difficult economic conditions.

CEO Tim Harris says the agency generated close to R2 billion for the 2017/2018 financial year.

Harris added that 2,449 full-time equivalent jobs have been created in the Cape.

“A very small film team at Wesgro helped to position the Cape as the film capital in Africa. They conducted four outbound missions and hosted 23 inbound missions, and generally in a very difficult climate because of the water crisis.”

He says the film and media market is a key contributor to the province’s economy and the above results bare testimony to this.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)