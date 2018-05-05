Wesgro lands R1.92bn in WC film & media productions
CEO Tim Harris says the film and media market is a key contributor to the province’s economy and the above results bare testimony to this.
CAPE TOWN - Investment and trade promotions agency Wesgro says it landed R1.9 billion in film & media productions.
The company has also been able to successfully secure billions of rand worth of investments for the province in the 2016-17 financial year, despite the difficult economic conditions.
CEO Tim Harris says the agency generated close to R2 billion for the 2017/2018 financial year.
Harris added that 2,449 full-time equivalent jobs have been created in the Cape.
“A very small film team at Wesgro helped to position the Cape as the film capital in Africa. They conducted four outbound missions and hosted 23 inbound missions, and generally in a very difficult climate because of the water crisis.”
He says the film and media market is a key contributor to the province’s economy and the above results bare testimony to this.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Elderly Cape Town couple found dead in their home
-
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile
-
De Lille’s future hangs in balance as DA FedEx stalls on decision
-
Akhumzi’s mother: Losing you has caused me unbearable sorrow, pain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.