WCED raises concerns after vandals target Bonteheuwel school

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised concern after vandals targeted a Bonteheuwel school.

Protea Primary was burgled on Wednesday.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “The perpetrators jumped the school fence, broke the burglar bars and windows of the grade R class, made away with all the learners stationary, vandalised the classroom and defecated in the basins.”

Officials say the alarm system did not trigger during the break-in as its batteries needed to be replaced.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)