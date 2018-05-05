WCED raises concerns after vandals target Bonteheuwel school

Akhumzi’s mother: Losing you has caused me unbearable sorrow, pain
Officials say the alarm system did not trigger during the break-in as its batteries needed to be replaced.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has raised concern after vandals targeted a Bonteheuwel school.
Protea Primary was burgled on Wednesday.
Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says: “The perpetrators jumped the school fence, broke the burglar bars and windows of the grade R class, made away with all the learners stationary, vandalised the classroom and defecated in the basins.”
