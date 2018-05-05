[WATCH LIVE] SA bids final farewell to Akhumzi Jezile

Domestic worker among 5 people arrested for Joburg toddler’s kidnapping
Local
Jezile and four others, including media personalities Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The funeral service of late television star Akhumzi Jezile is now underway at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

The 29-year-old will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery.
WATCH LIVE: Akhumzi Jezile is laid to rest
