Two guards wounded in cash-in-transit robbery in Cosmo City
It’s understood a group of robbers opened fire on the security vehicle.
JOHANNESBURG - Two security guards were shot in a cash-in-transit incident in Cosmo City, north of Johannesburg on Saturday morning.
ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak says both guards were transported to a hospital for further medical treatment.
“Paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene and found the two security guards had sustained gunshot wounds, one to his foot and the other to his chest. One of the guards was treated on the scene.”
No arrests have been made.
SA Police Service, Johannesburg Metro Police and security services attended to the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
