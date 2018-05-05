Supra Mahumapelo ‘not concerned’ as he weighs options on resignation
It’s understood the party's top officials have asked the premier to resign, as he faces violent protests and corruption allegations against him.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says its chairperson and Premier Supra Mahumapelo is not concerned as he weighs his options after a request for him to step down.
It’s understood the party's top officials have asked the premier to resign, as he faces violent protests and corruption allegations against him.
The national working committee met in Cape Town on Wednesday where it recommended that Mahumapelo be asked to step down.
Spokesperson Susan Dantjie says: “He is not concerned. He is fine; he’s the normal Supra that we know.”
Dantjie says the premier is only concerned about the violent protests and destruction of property in the province.
She adds Mahumapelo understands he was deployed by the ANC, the same organisation that has the right to redeploy him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
