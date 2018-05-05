Popular Topics
Supra Mahumapelo ‘not concerned’ as he weighs options on resignation

It’s understood the party's top officials have asked the premier to resign, as he faces violent protests and corruption allegations against him.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in the meeting venue where the ANC met amid calls for him to be removed from office on 18 April 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffajee/EWN
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says its chairperson and Premier Supra Mahumapelo is not concerned as he weighs his options after a request for him to step down.

It’s understood the party's top officials have asked the premier to resign, as he faces violent protests and corruption allegations against him.

The national working committee met in Cape Town on Wednesday where it recommended that Mahumapelo be asked to step down.

Spokesperson Susan Dantjie says: “He is not concerned. He is fine; he’s the normal Supra that we know.”

Dantjie says the premier is only concerned about the violent protests and destruction of property in the province.

She adds Mahumapelo understands he was deployed by the ANC, the same organisation that has the right to redeploy him.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

