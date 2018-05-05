Solidarity concerned about safety in SA mines

Solidarity also adds that they are concerned about the lack of high-level talks between the various stakeholders in the mining industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Solidarity has expressed its apprehension about safety in South African mines.

In a statement, Solidarity’s deputy general-secretary for Occupational Health and Safety Paul Mardon says, “there is particular concern about seismic activities in deep-level mines that cause falls of ground leading to mining fatalities and injuries.”

There’s been a constant decrease in mining accidents and fatalities in South African mines up to 2016. In 2017 there was an increase in the death toll, and that’s a great concern.”

Solidarity also adds that they are concerned about the lack of high-level talks between the various stakeholders in the mining industry, to promote health and safety.

By the end of March, 22 people had been killed at South African mines, the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) said.

The 2017 death toll in South Africa’s mines increased to 88, surpassing the 2016 figure of 73, and ending nine straight years of falling fatalities in a country with an unforgiving geology.

Seismic incidents accounted for about 30% of mine deaths last year, the DMR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, seven miners were killed at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine while six others are recovering in hospital after being trapped underground for two days, the company said on Saturday.

A total of 13 miners had been trapped at the mine located in its Driefontein operations west of Johannesburg on Thursday after an earthquake caused a cave-in, in a country that is home to the world’s deepest mines.

The death toll stood at four on Friday, but the last three miners still trapped were found to have died of their injuries.

All the miners trapped after the tremor had now been accounted for, the company said in a statement.

