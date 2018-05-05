Sentence handed to Asheeqah Scott’s killer welcomed
The 37-year-old tortured and beat the toddler to death at his Delft home in September 2016, while high on drugs.
CAPE TOWN - Relatives of murdered 15-month-old child Asheeqah Scott from Delft have welcomed the hefty sentence handed down to the baby's killer.
Pieter van Tonder, who was in a relationship with the girl's mother, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
This family member says justice has been served.
“This is a baby who was 15 months old who couldn’t defend herself. We are satisfied with the sentence. It can be passed again after the 25 years if he doesn’t behave in prison. We are satisfied.”
Judge Mushtak Parker ordered Van Tonder to appear before the Western Cape High Court in May 2043. At that time, a judge must reconsider the 25-year sentence to determine whether he had been rehabilitated.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
