SABC accused of flouting labour laws

Employees have raised various concerns about the running and working conditions at the institution.

A sign outside the offices of the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
A sign outside the offices of the South African Broadcasting Corporation in Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions representing employees at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have accused the public broadcaster of flouting labour laws.

The unions claim at least 60% of workers at the SABC are freelancers.

Employees have raised various concerns about the running and working conditions at the institution. As a result, the parliamentary committee on communications met with unions in Sandton on Friday.

Dumisani Dlamini is from the Electronic Media Freelancers and Labour Association. He says the SABC must abide by labour laws.

“If the SABC had respected its policies, there wouldn’t be so much outcry by employees. There are rules and we know these rules, but these rules are not being respected by the people who make them.”

The parliamentary committee's Humphrey Maxegwana says they will be meeting with the SABC board to ensure the public broadcaster delivers on its constitutional mandate.

“Some workers, because they’re freelancers, their matters relate to the policies of this government. We think we’ll have to deal with these matters with speed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

