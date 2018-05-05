Quality of mother and child care at Gauteng hospitals under spotlight

JOHANNESBURG - A legal representative will address Gauteng nurses and doctors on Saturday about the importance of ensuring the safe delivery of babies at hospitals to avoid potential medical negligence lawsuits.

Saturday marks the end of a two-day health summit being hosted by the Gauteng Health Department at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, with a special focus on the quality of maternity and childcare.

In most cases, hospitals and nursing staff are found guilty of compromising the health of an infant during birth.

This patient, who spoke at the summit on Friday, said significant improvement is urgently needed in the public health sector.

“Being eight months pregnant and sitting on a chair for three days is what women experience. It will be nice if we could come forward and find ways to lessen maternal deaths in the province.”

Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa agreed.

“Seventy percent of all legal lawsuits are related to this area of maternal and neonatal services.”

The department has been hit with the second highest number of medical negligence lawsuits in the country.

