Quality of mother and child care at Gauteng hospitals under spotlight
Saturday marks the end of a two-day health summit being hosted by the Gauteng Health Department at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - A legal representative will address Gauteng nurses and doctors on Saturday about the importance of ensuring the safe delivery of babies at hospitals to avoid potential medical negligence lawsuits.
Saturday marks the end of a two-day health summit being hosted by the Gauteng Health Department at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, with a special focus on the quality of maternity and childcare.
In most cases, hospitals and nursing staff are found guilty of compromising the health of an infant during birth.
This patient, who spoke at the summit on Friday, said significant improvement is urgently needed in the public health sector.
“Being eight months pregnant and sitting on a chair for three days is what women experience. It will be nice if we could come forward and find ways to lessen maternal deaths in the province.”
Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa agreed.
“Seventy percent of all legal lawsuits are related to this area of maternal and neonatal services.”
The department has been hit with the second highest number of medical negligence lawsuits in the country.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
[WATCH LIVE] SA bids final farewell to Akhumzi Jezile
-
Israeli troops fire shots, tear gas at Gaza protesters, 1,100 Palestinians hurt
-
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile
-
Memorial planned for CT teen who died after being struck by brick
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.