NW ANC ‘hasn’t been informed’ of request for premier to step down
It's understood the party’s national working committee recommended on Wednesday that the top officials ask Mahumapelo to resign.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says it hasn’t been informed by its mother body about requests for its chairperson and Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
It’s believed that request was relayed to the premier on Thursday afternoon.
But as the ANC’s spokesperson in the province Susan Dantjie explains, they know nothing about a decision to ask the premier to leave office.
“We have not received any communication from the province that the premier was directed to resign.”
Residents from several communities in the province took to the streets, vandalising property and disrupting schooling.
Those protests have led to the deaths of at least two people.
Residents have accused the premier of maladministration and corruption.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
