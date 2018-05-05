More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane in March, saying developments under his leadership resulted in declining public confidence in the institution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says more details about Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing will be made available in due course, adding it wants a fair and speedy process.

The Presidency issued a statement on Friday, saying it has served the suspended Sars commissioner with the disciplinary charges which relate to allegations of misconduct in violation to his duties and responsibilities, in terms of the South African Revenue Service Act and the Public Finance Management Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March, saying developments under his leadership resulted in declining public confidence in the institution.

Moyane will soon face charges of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing chaired by retired constitutional judge Kate O’Regan.

The Presidency says the inquiry will be conducted in writing to make findings subject to O’Regan's discretion to hear oral evidence.

The inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures to ensure public interest and the credibility of Sars is restored without delay.

A separate process through the establishment of a commission of inquiry will focus on tax administrative issues, like VAT refunds and shortfalls in revenue in the past two financial years.

