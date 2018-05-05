More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Tom Moyane in March, saying developments under his leadership resulted in declining public confidence in the institution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency says more details about Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing will be made available in due course, adding it wants a fair and speedy process.
The Presidency issued a statement on Friday, saying it has served the suspended Sars commissioner with the disciplinary charges which relate to allegations of misconduct in violation to his duties and responsibilities, in terms of the South African Revenue Service Act and the Public Finance Management Act.
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March, saying developments under his leadership resulted in declining public confidence in the institution.
Moyane will soon face charges of misconduct at a disciplinary hearing chaired by retired constitutional judge Kate O’Regan.
The Presidency says the inquiry will be conducted in writing to make findings subject to O’Regan's discretion to hear oral evidence.
The inquiry relates to alleged leadership and organisational failures to ensure public interest and the credibility of Sars is restored without delay.
A separate process through the establishment of a commission of inquiry will focus on tax administrative issues, like VAT refunds and shortfalls in revenue in the past two financial years.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
Kidnapped Germiston baby returned to his father
-
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile
-
Memorial planned for CT teen who died after being struck by brick
-
Supra Mahumapelo ‘not concerned’ as he weighs options on resignation
-
High Court ruling on Prasa probe proves why SOEs shouldn’t fight, says Outa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.