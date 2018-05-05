Memorial planned for CT teen who died after being struck by brick

Robin November, aged 16, and her father were travelling in his vehicle in Elsies River when the incident happened.

CAPE TOWN - A memorial service for the Bishop Lavis teenager who succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a brick will be held on Sunday.

It's believed a man allegedly pelted a brick at a woman on the side of the road but missed her. The brick entered the Novembers’ car through the side window.

The girl was in a coma in hospital following the incident and passed away on Friday.

Family spokesperson Curvin November says: “The only service we had planned was a thanksgiving service on Sunday afternoon, but we’ve changed it to a memorial service at the John Ramsay Secondary School in Bishop Lavis.”

