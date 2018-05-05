KPMG could get second chance in future
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu says for now, to protect the integrity of his office, the relationship cannot continue beyond the end of July.
CAPE TOWN – Auditor General Kimi Makwetu says he has not ruled out contracting the services of embattled auditing firm KPMG in future.
However, Makwetu says for now, to protect the integrity of his office, the relationship cannot continue beyond the end of July.
That's when the audits of most government departments need to be concluded.
Makwetu told Parliament on Friday that severing ties with KPMG and Nkonki is necessary, because the firms are not able to give him the assurances needed to ensure his office is above reproach.
“We know it comes with lots of uncertainty for many, but we think it’s a critical step toward restoring confidence in the value of auditing in the South African society in general. If some will not stand up to reassert these disciplines, we have made a choice on our side to do it.”
