Kidnapped Germiston baby returned to his father

JOHANNESBURG - A kidnapped Germiston baby has been returned safely to his father and taken to hospital for medical examination.

Two suspects have been arrested along with a domestic worker.

The baby was kidnapped on Wednesday. The suspects demanded R6 million for the safe release of the child.

The suspects were arrested by police during the cash drop-off.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says an investigation into the matter will continue.

"He has found last night where police also arrested the suspects, including a domestic worker. The money paid as ransom was also recovered. The suspects have been detained and will be charged with kidnapping."

