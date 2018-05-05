Kidnapped Germiston baby returned to his father
Two suspects have been arrested along with a domestic worker.
JOHANNESBURG - A kidnapped Germiston baby has been returned safely to his father and taken to hospital for medical examination.
The baby was kidnapped on Wednesday. The suspects demanded R6 million for the safe release of the child.
The suspects were arrested by police during the cash drop-off.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says an investigation into the matter will continue.
"He has found last night where police also arrested the suspects, including a domestic worker. The money paid as ransom was also recovered. The suspects have been detained and will be charged with kidnapping."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
