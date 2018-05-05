Popular Topics
Kidnapped Germiston baby returned to his father

Two suspects have been arrested along with a domestic worker.

Bay Eden Laird has been found after being kidnapped. Picture: Pink Ladies.
Bay Eden Laird has been found after being kidnapped. Picture: Pink Ladies.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A kidnapped Germiston baby has been returned safely to his father and taken to hospital for medical examination.

Two suspects have been arrested along with a domestic worker.

The baby was kidnapped on Wednesday. The suspects demanded R6 million for the safe release of the child.

The suspects were arrested by police during the cash drop-off.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says an investigation into the matter will continue.

"He has found last night where police also arrested the suspects, including a domestic worker. The money paid as ransom was also recovered. The suspects have been detained and will be charged with kidnapping."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

