Kidnapped Brackendowns baby reunited with family
JOHANNESBURG - A kidnapped Brackendowns baby has been reunited with his family and taken to hospital for medical examination.
According to a statement, five suspects have been arrested, including a domestic worker.
The baby was kidnapped on Wednesday. The suspects demanded R6 million for the safe release of the child. Police immediately launched an intelligence-driven operation which later led to the arrest of the suspects during the cash drop-off.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says an investigation into the matter will continue.
"He has found last night where police also arrested the suspects, including a domestic worker. The money paid as ransom was also recovered. The suspects have been detained and will be charged with kidnapping."
Police arrested two suspects at the ransom drop-off point in Ekurhuleni West. Two others were arrested Windmill Park. A fifth suspect was arrested in Katlehong, where a vehicle was seized on suspicion of having been used in the commission of the crime.
Of these five suspects, it's understood four are Zimbabwean nationals, while the fifth suspect is South African.
Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has applauded the multi-disciplinary team after the child was reunited with its family.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
