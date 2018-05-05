Jhb police arrest suspected property hijacker & 13 undocumented immigrants
City of Johannesburg spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka says law enforcement agencies conducted a crime prevention operation at five hijacked properties in the inner city.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng have arrested a suspected property hijacker and 13 undocumented immigrants in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.
“The 13 undocumented persons are to be handed over to the Department of Home Affairs for processing. The city is committed to ensuring that the rule of law is respected within the City of Johannesburg and that we do all we can to keep our community safe.”
Mfeka says criminals must know that there is no place for them to hide in Johannesburg, adding that this arrest brings the number of those who have been arrested for property hijacking to 16.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
