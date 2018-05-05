Jenna Dewan: I’ll always be friends with Channing Tatum
The ‘Step Up’ star insists she will be close friends with her estranged husband - with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Everly - for the rest of her life.
LONDON - Jenna Dewan will always be “really great friends” with Channing Tatum.
The Step Up star insists she will be close friends with her estranged husband - with whom she shares four-year-old daughter Everly - for the rest of her life.
She said: “We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met it felt like we had known each other for many years. Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.”
The 37-year-old actress and dancer grew up in a single parent family and is “really grateful” for it because she feels it helped “inform her life”.
Speaking to the May issue of Vegas magazine, she added: “My parents split up when I was a year old, and due to life circumstances, [my mother] had to pick herself up, get a job and become a single working mom.
“[Moving so frequently] completely informed my life [and] personality in very positive ways. I learned social skills I don’t think I would have [with] a different upbringing. In a lot of ways, I am really grateful for it. I’m also very conscious and aware of it, so it’s something that [explains] how I am, who I am, and probably greatly prepared me for life in Hollywood.”
Meanwhile, Dewan previously insisted she is feeling “really good” following her split from Tatum.
She said: “I’m good, I’m really good. I so appreciate all the love and everything.”
Whilst a source added: “Dewan is still on good terms with Tatum. They get along. They spend some time together but mostly separately with Everly.”
