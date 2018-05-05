Hundreds gather in CT, JHB to raise awareness on marijuana legalisation
Social movement Bongolong in Johannesburg teamed up with counterparts in Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people gathered in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Saturday to raise awareness around the legalisation of cannabis.
Social movement Bongalong in Johannesburg teamed up with counterparts in Cape Town.
Today we protest against Cannabis Legalisation! These outdated laws need to be changed 🌍 #CannabisWorks2018#ActiveCitizenship pic.twitter.com/j5faVn4LDd— Bongalong (@Bongalonglife) May 5, 2018
The walk kicked off at 10am on Saturday morning.
The founder of the Bongalong movement, Ignaaz Richter, says the objective is to break the stigma associated with cannabis.
“Today we’re walking through a very historic part of Johannesburg. We’re starting at Mary Fitzgerald and crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge because we believe that cannabis has a place in South Africa.”
Richter says the Cape Town leg of the walk will also go to Parliament on Saturday.
“The Cape Town cannabis walk will take place at the same time and they’ll meet at Parliament, where they’ll hand over a memorandum.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
More details expected on Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
[WATCH LIVE] SA bids final farewell to Akhumzi Jezile
-
Israeli troops fire shots, tear gas at Gaza protesters, 1,100 Palestinians hurt
-
Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile
-
Memorial planned for CT teen who died after being struck by brick
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.