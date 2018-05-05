Hundreds gather in CT, JHB to raise awareness on marijuana legalisation

Social movement Bongolong in Johannesburg teamed up with counterparts in Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of people gathered in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Saturday to raise awareness around the legalisation of cannabis.

Today we protest against Cannabis Legalisation! These outdated laws need to be changed 🌍 #CannabisWorks2018#ActiveCitizenship pic.twitter.com/j5faVn4LDd — Bongalong (@Bongalonglife) May 5, 2018

The walk kicked off at 10am on Saturday morning.

The founder of the Bongalong movement, Ignaaz Richter, says the objective is to break the stigma associated with cannabis.

“Today we’re walking through a very historic part of Johannesburg. We’re starting at Mary Fitzgerald and crossing Nelson Mandela Bridge because we believe that cannabis has a place in South Africa.”

Richter says the Cape Town leg of the walk will also go to Parliament on Saturday.

“The Cape Town cannabis walk will take place at the same time and they’ll meet at Parliament, where they’ll hand over a memorandum.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)