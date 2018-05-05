High Court ruling on Prasa probe proves why SOEs shouldn’t fight, says Outa
On Friday, Outa won the right to participate in the legal action in the Pretoria High Court.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the court ruling which allows the NGO to intervene in a case involving Prasa proves why state entities shouldn't be fighting with each other.
On Friday, Outa won the right to participate in the legal action in the Pretoria High Court, to compel the Hawks and the National Prosecuting authority to investigate allegations of fraud and corruption at the rail agency.
In 2017, then Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe launched the application against the Hawks, asking the court to declare the crime fighting unit had failed to finalise investigations into irregular tenders between Prasa, Siyangena and Swifambo.
The Hawks had opposed the application and Outa’s bid to join as a co-applicant.
Outa's legal head Stefanie Fick says they’re pleased with the latest court ruling.
“The court pointed out that state-owned entities shouldn’t fight one another. This is about the investigation into corruption and that it stood still. It’s mind blowing to understand why the Hawks do not want to investigate these cases.”
