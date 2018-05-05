Friends and family to say final farewell at funeral of Akhumzi Jezile

The funeral service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Television star Akhumzi Jezile will be laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetery on Saturday.

Jezile and four others including two media personalities Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, died in a car crash in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.

Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi says: “People will get to bid a final farewell to our beloved friend, sibling and colleague. We’ll have lots of music. All the people who will perform were his favourite artists.”

