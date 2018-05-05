Five Polish miners missing after quake hits coal mine
The rescue operation was earlier hampered by high levels of methane in the air reaching up to 58%.
WARSAW - Two of seven Polish coal miners who had been missing after a strong quake hit a mine on Saturday have been rescued hurt but conscious, state news agency PAP reported.
The mine is owned by JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer.
The 3.4 magnitude quake took place in the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine in southern Poland at 0858 GMT at a depth of 900 metres, the state mining office WUG said.
Several teams of rescuers worked to reach the area of the quake. The rescue operation was earlier hampered by high levels of methane in the air reaching up to 58%.
That level fell later to about 40% and the rescuers departed wearing oxygen masks, but still had about 1.3 kilometres of underground tunnels to reach the place where the missing miners are believed to be, a JSW spokeswoman told PAP.
It would only be possible to check if installations supplying oxygen had not been damaged in the area of the quake once rescuers get there, spokeswoman Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer said, adding communication lines were destroyed by the quake.
PAP said the quake has been the strongest recorded in the mine so far, but not the strongest in the mining region.
There were about 250 people working underground in the mine at the time of the quake. The missing miners were from a team of 11 that were drilling a new tunnel. Four managed to escape.
PAP reported that family members of the missing miners have gathered at the mine and were offered help of psychologists.
Popular in World
-
Trump: Date, place set for North Korea summit
-
Karl Marx’s German birthplace unveils controversial statue of him
-
US judge: Mueller should not have ‘unfettered power’ in Russia probe
-
What happens during a volcano eruption
-
Left-wing protesters say ‘enough’ to Macron’s French reforms
-
Fresh quakes hit Hawaii after Kilauea volcano erupts, hundreds flee
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.