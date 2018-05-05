Elderly Cape Town couple found dead in their home

Details and the motive behind the crime are still unknown as both the 95 and 96-year-old were found dead in their home.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly couple have been murdered in Rosebank.

Cape Town police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says they are investigating a double-murder case.

Details and the motive behind the crime are still unknown, as both the 95 and 96-year-old were found dead in their home.

“Police responded to a complaint at the address, and upon their arrival, they found the couple tied up. Both victims were declared dead at the scene. Circumstances around the incident are under investigation.”

No arrests have been made.

Police have asked the public, with information that can assist in their investigation, to reach out to them on their Crimestop line.