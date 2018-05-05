Domestic worker among 5 people arrested for Joburg toddler’s kidnapping

The 13-month-old toddler from Germiston was rescued on Friday night and has been reunited with his family.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say one of the people arrested for the kidnapping of a 13-month-old toddler from Germiston is the domestic worker who was employed by his family.

The toddler was rescued on Friday night and has been reunited with his family and taken to a hospital for medical examination.

According to a police statement, five suspects have been arrested, including the domestic worker.

The baby was kidnapped on Wednesday and the suspects demanded R6 million for his safe release.

The police’s Lungelo Dlamini says the suspects were found with some of the ransom money that was paid by the child's family.

“The suspects will appear in the Alberton Magistrates Court. Police were working around the clock, following all the leads… the information led them to Windmill Park where the baby was found.”

