Death toll at Driefontein mine rises to 5

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says two miners are still trapped underground.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mineral Resources Department says the death toll in the Sibanye-Stillwater mine rock fall has risen to five.

Two miners are still trapped underground while six others have been hospitalised. Thirteen miners were initially trapped on Thursday afternoon.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine on Friday night.

Minister @GwedeMantashe1 indicates that mine management have confirmed that another worker has been declared deceased, bringing the total to five. Operations continue for the rescue of the remaining two workers, and an update will be provided. — Dept Minerals RSA (@DMR_SA) May 4, 2018

Mantashe says Sibyane should have pulled workers from underground after the first seismic event and that his department will do everything it can to ensure that the mine is safe before operations resume.

“They’ll do the inspection and inquiry. We’ll commit to this process. We must be systematic and orderly.”

Mantashe has urged rescue workers not to give up until all the trapped miners are accounted for.

PROBE

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has called on the Mineral Resources Department to investigate the rate of deaths in the mining sector, after the deadly rockfall at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

The union's Livhuwani Mammburu says miners are often tempted to work in dangerous areas because employers offer them bonuses.

“It can’t be correct that all mining incidents happening in South Africa, especially in the gold sector, are insignificant. We feel the Department of Mineral Resources’ directorate must be serious and get to the bottom of what is really happening.”

Meanwhile, Mantashe says he is not satisfied with the rescue operations at the mine.

“It is wrong for mine management to project themselves as heartless. In this situation they need to sit with the unions and discuss what will happen next.”

He says the employer should allow fellow workers the chance to mourn those who died. Mantashe has called on unions to be part of the mine’s health and protective teams in efforts to spare more lives.

He has also called on both unions and the mine to work together and not entertain quarrels during this time.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)