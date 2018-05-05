De Lille’s future hangs in balance as DA FedEx stalls on decision
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille faces being fired after the majority of the DA’s caucus in the City of Cape Town agreed that they had lost faith in her.
JOHANNESBURG - The fate of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille still hangs in the balance as the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Executive (FedEx) has stalled on taking a final decision.
The FedEx met on Saturday where it held lengthy deliberations on the embattled mayor and decided to postpone a motion of no confidence against her pending legal advice.
As the DA’s Federal Executive was mulling over when to show De Lille the door, she served legal papers on the party threatening to approach the courts if she is fired.
The party’s highest decision-making body decided to suspend discussions about De Lille until they receive legal advice on the matter.
Deputy chairperson of the Federal Council Natasha Mazzone says De Lille’s recent comment that she is “no longer cooperating with the DA” means she cannot effectively govern on a DA mandate.
She says the FedEx will resume discussions on De Lille’s fate early next week once the legal advice is at hand.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
