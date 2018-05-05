Cape police arrest 6 drivers for drunk driving
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says more than 1,400 vehicles were stopped since the start of the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - Six drivers have been arrested for drunken driving in the province.
Africa adds more than 1,100 drivers were tested for alcohol.
“The highest reading recorded was 0.94 milligrams/1000ml in Brackenfell. Two drivers were arrested for reckless and negligent driving in Beaufort West. One driver was arrested in Caledon for being in possession of false documentation and another was arrested in Laingsburg for bribery and corruption.”
