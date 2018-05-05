Caitlyn Jenner to address UK government on diversity

The 'I Am Cait star' will speak to the House of Commons on 9 May in an event.

LONDON - Caitlyn Jenner is to address UK parliament on the topic of diversity as part of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture.

The I Am Cait star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - will speak to the House of Commons on 9 May in an event.

A representative for Channel 4 said: "The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues. Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness."

Caitlyn has been very open about how she felt prior to her transition and admits she has always felt "very different" in her "soul" and was grateful to have found sport as an outlet.

She said: "Caitlyn has always been in there since I was [small]. Growing up in the fifties and sixties, there was not even a word about gender identity or being trans. So I had no idea why in my soul I felt very different than most people. And then I found sports in fifth grade. It was a running race and I wound up having the fastest time in the whole school. I said, 'This is cool, I just beat everyone else!' But I wasn't average I had all these things going on in my soul. I tried to not just be on my high school team, I tried to be the best in the world at something. I think I was more obsessed, I was more determined, I worked harder than the next guy. And to be honest with you, I really thank little Caitlyn for living in there, because it made me out-train them. It made me out-work them because I had more to prove than the next guy."