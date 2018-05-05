Caitlyn Jenner to address UK government on diversity
The 'I Am Cait star' will speak to the House of Commons on 9 May in an event.
LONDON - Caitlyn Jenner is to address UK parliament on the topic of diversity as part of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture.
The I Am Cait star - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - will speak to the House of Commons on 9 May in an event.
A representative for Channel 4 said: "The aim of the Channel 4 Diversity Lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues. Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness."
Caitlyn has been very open about how she felt prior to her transition and admits she has always felt "very different" in her "soul" and was grateful to have found sport as an outlet.
She said: "Caitlyn has always been in there since I was [small]. Growing up in the fifties and sixties, there was not even a word about gender identity or being trans. So I had no idea why in my soul I felt very different than most people. And then I found sports in fifth grade. It was a running race and I wound up having the fastest time in the whole school. I said, 'This is cool, I just beat everyone else!' But I wasn't average I had all these things going on in my soul. I tried to not just be on my high school team, I tried to be the best in the world at something. I think I was more obsessed, I was more determined, I worked harder than the next guy. And to be honest with you, I really thank little Caitlyn for living in there, because it made me out-train them. It made me out-work them because I had more to prove than the next guy."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 4 May 2018
-
[WATCH] Tears as 'multi-talented' Akhumzi Jezile is remembered
-
Police investigating cause of Akhumzi Jezile’s fatal car crash
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 2 May 2018
-
Meghan Markle's father to walk her down aisle at wedding to UK's Prince Harry
-
Jackie Chan's daughter says she's homeless due to homophobic parents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.